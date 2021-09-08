HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc cut its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total value of $1,004,982.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,866,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $252.13 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $114.38 and a one year high of $257.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.54%.

HCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.