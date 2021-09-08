Head-To-Head Analysis: Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) versus Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) and Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Greenpro Capital and Bilibili’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenpro Capital -354.82% -51.78% -32.94% Bilibili -25.45% -23.68% -11.87%

This table compares Greenpro Capital and Bilibili’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenpro Capital $2.26 million 23.33 -$3.76 million N/A N/A Bilibili $1.80 billion 15.80 -$460.91 million ($1.33) -68.53

Greenpro Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bilibili.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Greenpro Capital and Bilibili, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Bilibili 0 0 10 0 3.00

Bilibili has a consensus price target of $101.94, suggesting a potential upside of 11.85%. Given Bilibili’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bilibili is more favorable than Greenpro Capital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.1% of Bilibili shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.2% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Greenpro Capital has a beta of -0.49, indicating that its stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bilibili has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bilibili beats Greenpro Capital on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia. The company was founded by Chong Kuang Lee on July 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc. is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more. The company was founded by Xu Yi in June 2009 and is headquartered Shanghai, China.

