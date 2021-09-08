Head to Head Analysis: Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) and Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Walmart and Tuesday Morning, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Walmart 1 5 19 0 2.72 Tuesday Morning 0 0 1 0 3.00

Walmart currently has a consensus price target of $167.52, suggesting a potential upside of 13.75%. Tuesday Morning has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.99%. Given Tuesday Morning’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tuesday Morning is more favorable than Walmart.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.2% of Walmart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Tuesday Morning shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.4% of Walmart shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Walmart and Tuesday Morning’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Walmart 1.78% 20.22% 7.16% Tuesday Morning -17.03% -191.21% -18.60%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Walmart and Tuesday Morning’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Walmart $559.15 billion 0.74 $13.51 billion $5.48 26.87 Tuesday Morning $874.90 million 0.40 -$166.33 million N/A N/A

Walmart has higher revenue and earnings than Tuesday Morning.

Summary

Walmart beats Tuesday Morning on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc. engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands. The Walmart International segment manages supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, and cash and carry outside of the United States. The Sam’s Club segment comprises membership-only warehouse clubs and samsclubs.com. The company was founded by Samuel Moore Walton and James Lawrence Walton in 1945 and is headquartered in Bentonville, AR.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

