Head to Head Contrast: TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) vs. Markforged (NYSE:MKFG)

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) and Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

52.1% of TransAct Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of Markforged shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of TransAct Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares TransAct Technologies and Markforged’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransAct Technologies -21.74% -26.16% -18.27% Markforged N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TransAct Technologies and Markforged’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransAct Technologies $30.59 million 3.89 -$5.63 million ($0.72) -18.40 Markforged N/A N/A -$2.61 million N/A N/A

Markforged has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TransAct Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TransAct Technologies and Markforged, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransAct Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Markforged 0 1 2 0 2.67

TransAct Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.85%. Markforged has a consensus target price of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 59.38%. Given Markforged’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Markforged is more favorable than TransAct Technologies.

Summary

Markforged beats TransAct Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies, Inc. operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets. The company was founded in June 1996 and is headquartered in Hamden, CT.

Markforged Company Profile

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.