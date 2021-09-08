Head-To-Head Review: DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) versus Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) and Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

DiamondRock Hospitality has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independence Realty Trust has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DiamondRock Hospitality and Independence Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiamondRock Hospitality $299.49 million 6.23 -$394.38 million ($0.42) -21.10 Independence Realty Trust $211.91 million 9.99 $14.77 million $0.80 25.16

Independence Realty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DiamondRock Hospitality. DiamondRock Hospitality is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independence Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DiamondRock Hospitality and Independence Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiamondRock Hospitality -155.43% -28.76% -15.43% Independence Realty Trust 8.53% 2.70% 1.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and Independence Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DiamondRock Hospitality 1 5 4 0 2.30 Independence Realty Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80

DiamondRock Hospitality currently has a consensus target price of $8.31, suggesting a potential downside of 6.26%. Independence Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $18.21, suggesting a potential downside of 9.55%. Given DiamondRock Hospitality’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe DiamondRock Hospitality is more favorable than Independence Realty Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.6% of Independence Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of DiamondRock Hospitality shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Independence Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Independence Realty Trust beats DiamondRock Hospitality on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co. is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants. The company was founded by Mark W. Brugger, William W. McCarten, and John L. Williams in 2004 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

