Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and food services to the health care industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals. Healthcare Services Group has the experience and expertise to meet these needs, making the preferred choice for hospital and senior living clients nationwide. Healthcare Services Group has delivered exceptional housekeeping/laundry and dining/nutrition services to an ever-changing healthcare industry. Healthcare Services provide professional management of ancillary services to a diverse mix of satisfied clients. Flexible and responsive, our people are trained to help you achieve success by delivering innovative solutions, exceptional performance and measurable results. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HCSG. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Healthcare Services Group stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.73. The stock had a trading volume of 779,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,199. Healthcare Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.43.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCSG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,396,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,682 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter worth $389,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

