Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.36.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HL shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC boosted their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.62 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

In other Hecla Mining news, Director Stephen F. Ralbovsky sold 11,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $100,127.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at $54,984.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $559,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 6.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 850,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 55,082 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at about $802,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at about $4,231,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 268.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,793,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,286 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at about $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hecla Mining stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $6.09. 5,969,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,017,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.89. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.