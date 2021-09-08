Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.36.
A number of research analysts recently commented on HL shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC boosted their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.62 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, July 26th.
In other Hecla Mining news, Director Stephen F. Ralbovsky sold 11,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $100,127.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at $54,984.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $559,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Hecla Mining stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $6.09. 5,969,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,017,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.89. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.
Hecla Mining Company Profile
Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.
Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.