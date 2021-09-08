Helical (LON:HLCL) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $458.55

Helical plc (LON:HLCL)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 458.55 ($5.99) and traded as high as GBX 497 ($6.49). Helical shares last traded at GBX 471 ($6.15), with a volume of 39,969 shares changing hands.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Helical in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The stock has a market cap of £579.21 million and a P/E ratio of 33.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 459 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 435.53.

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

