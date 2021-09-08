Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Trading Down 11.1%

Shares of Helios Underwriting Plc (LON:HUW) fell 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 140 ($1.83) and last traded at GBX 140 ($1.83). 12,720 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 12,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 157.50 ($2.06).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Helios Underwriting in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 153.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 163.51. The company has a market capitalization of £107.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.00.

In related news, insider Nigel Hanbury sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83), for a total value of £6,020 ($7,865.17).

About Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW)

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Syndicate Participation and Investment Management. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

