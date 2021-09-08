Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) Trading Up 0.8%

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSBI) shares were up 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.60 and last traded at $25.60. Approximately 3,121 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 8,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.64 million, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.33 million during the quarter.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services primarily in North and South Metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. The company offers checking and savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home equity, mortgage, term, small business administration, commercial real estate, and construction loans; lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services.

