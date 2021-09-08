Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $555,000 Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ares Capital were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 463.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 29.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.25. 13,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,641. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.19. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.00 and a 200 day moving average of $19.42.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.97 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.95%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

