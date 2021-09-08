Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $563,000 Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,346,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 16,032 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AUB traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.41. 1,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,570. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.37. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $42.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.34 and a 200-day moving average of $38.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 35.22%. The business had revenue of $172.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 52.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

