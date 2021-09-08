Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $67,000 Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SBA Communications were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 57.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 70.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 128.8% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 905.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. Citigroup raised their target price on SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.50.

In other SBA Communications news, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 60,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.51, for a total value of $21,990,178.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,323,546.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total value of $24,527,422.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,403,755.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 274,960 shares of company stock worth $98,390,012 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBAC stock traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $367.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,970. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $368.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.29. The company has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.32 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

