Heritage Wealth Advisors Raises Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 35.9% in the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1,761.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 67.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RE traded up $4.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $257.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.27. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $193.02 and a 12-month high of $281.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.64.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

RE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.38.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

