Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 280 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Heritage Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 71.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $561,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,013,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,412,576,000 after purchasing an additional 388,798 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 633,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $227,372,000 after purchasing an additional 193,020 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,467,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,104,236,000 after purchasing an additional 176,718 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9,386.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 137,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,680,000 after purchasing an additional 135,822 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $2.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $464.76. 644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.85 and a 1-year high of $465.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $411.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

