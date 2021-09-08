Heritage Wealth Advisors Trims Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Advantage Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.20.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $868,686. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.66. 6,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.30. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $203.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.62%.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

