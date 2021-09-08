Hermez Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $25.14 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One Hermez Network coin can now be bought for approximately $5.35 or 0.00011462 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $25.14 million and $2.13 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

