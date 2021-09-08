HEROcoin (PLAY) Hits Market Cap of $3.94 Million

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 8th. Over the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 36.1% higher against the dollar. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $3.94 million and $52,575.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEROcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0158 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00059073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002901 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.88 or 0.00167339 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00014479 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00043901 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.31 or 0.00716195 BTC.

HEROcoin Coin Profile

HEROcoin is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.