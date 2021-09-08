HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $9,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.10.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $89.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $58.04 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.79.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.