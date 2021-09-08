HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,740 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 51,176 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $10,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,022,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824,475 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,990,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,379,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071,861 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,722,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,546,843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204,252 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,053,341,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,787,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $751,551,000 after buying an additional 92,184 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $40.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.98 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.35 and its 200 day moving average is $50.10. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.16 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.23.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.