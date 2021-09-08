HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,158 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $9,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 950,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,713,000 after buying an additional 38,727 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,858,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,476,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,321,000 after acquiring an additional 710,573 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 22,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 139,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CWI stock opened at $30.57 on Wednesday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $30.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.83.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

