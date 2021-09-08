HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 180 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $11,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964,122 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,251,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,029,000 after acquiring an additional 535,410 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,639 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,668,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,861,000 after acquiring an additional 666,260 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,520,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,928,000 after acquiring an additional 132,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total value of $3,662,763.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 313,435 shares of company stock worth $115,482,193. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Argus raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price target on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $401.14.

ZM opened at $299.96 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.20 and a 12-month high of $588.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.55. The company has a market capitalization of $88.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.43, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.