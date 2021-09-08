Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Gap Up to $8.60

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.60, but opened at $8.79. Hims & Hers Health shares last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 6,296 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. lifted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.88.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.31.

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 22,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $267,253.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,571.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 3,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $46,216.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,500 and sold 49,232 shares valued at $594,230. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. 26.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.