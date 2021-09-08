Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 203 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,275 shares.The stock last traded at $323.00 and had previously closed at $323.55.

The company has a market capitalization of $688.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $304.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The savings and loans company reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 53.61%. The company had revenue of $33.54 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Port Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 159,535 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $45,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,134 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,819,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,315,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,958 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,417 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

