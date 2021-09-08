Holders Technology plc (LON:HDT) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.50

Holders Technology plc (LON:HDT) announced a dividend on Friday, August 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Holders Technology’s previous dividend of $0.25. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON HDT opened at GBX 95 ($1.24) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of £4.01 million and a PE ratio of -51.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 69.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 55.34. Holders Technology has a fifty-two week low of GBX 35 ($0.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 95 ($1.24).
About Holders Technology
Recommended Story: Strangles
Receive News & Ratings for Holders Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holders Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.