Holo Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $280.85 Million (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Holo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Holo has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. Holo has a market cap of $1.75 billion and approximately $280.85 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00059283 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002918 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.80 or 0.00167537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00014787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00043771 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $333.83 or 0.00718910 BTC.

About Holo

Holo (CRYPTO:HOT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 172,895,855,591 coins. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Holo is holochain.org . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Buying and Selling Holo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

