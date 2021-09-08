Homrich & Berg Boosts Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Rollins were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Rollins by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Rollins by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Rollins by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Rollins by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. 38.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

NYSE:ROL opened at $38.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.51.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.