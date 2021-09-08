Homrich & Berg Has $286,000 Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,388 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,705,061 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $745,984,000 after acquiring an additional 154,176 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,577 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $24,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 42,230 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $8,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 918.6% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 47,907 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 43,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 164,645 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,150,000 after acquiring an additional 34,645 shares in the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXPI opened at $212.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $117.25 and a 12-month high of $228.72.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.31.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,692.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.77, for a total value of $526,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,984.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,305 shares of company stock worth $40,748,841 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

