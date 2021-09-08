Homrich & Berg Invests $240,000 in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Homrich & Berg acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,738,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,647 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,356,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,005,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,624 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,600,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,231,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,236 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $833,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.38.

MRVL stock opened at $61.24 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $64.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.97. The stock has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of -127.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,325. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

