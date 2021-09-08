Homrich & Berg Invests $307,000 in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Homrich & Berg acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of A. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,901,000 after buying an additional 820,171 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,838,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,396,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,517,000 after buying an additional 708,304 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,023.0% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 585,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,502,000 after buying an additional 533,805 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $3,398,000.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total value of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at $11,921,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,274.

A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.77.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $177.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.76 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.24. The stock has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

