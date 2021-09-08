Homrich & Berg Sells 168 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Homrich & Berg lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 276.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1,366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW opened at $185.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.82 and a 200-day moving average of $180.83. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

