hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Shares Up 4.9%

Shares of hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO) shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.40. 6,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 19,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 2.13.

hopTo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HPTO)

hopTo, Inc engages in the development of application publishing software, which includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software. It offers GO-Global, which is an application access solution for use and resale by independent software vendors, corporate enterprises, governmental and educational institutions and others.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for hopTo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for hopTo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.