Hord (HORD) Market Capitalization Tops $11.38 Million

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 8th. Hord has a total market capitalization of $11.38 million and $1.32 million worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hord has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. One Hord coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000403 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00060457 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.53 or 0.00132303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.55 or 0.00192357 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,398.76 or 0.07553753 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,992.36 or 0.99995775 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $333.27 or 0.00740696 BTC.

About Hord

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,695,687 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

