Horizon Protocol (HZN) Price Reaches $0.22 on Major Exchanges

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.00 million and $517,615.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000487 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Horizon Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00061037 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.47 or 0.00133026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00194530 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,337.74 or 0.07223572 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,235.62 or 1.00063570 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $339.12 or 0.00733935 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.