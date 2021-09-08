HSBC (LON:HSBA) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $424.08

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 424.08 ($5.54) and traded as low as GBX 384.20 ($5.02). HSBC shares last traded at GBX 387.25 ($5.06), with a volume of 7,820,758 shares traded.

HSBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 455 ($5.94) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 605 ($7.90) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HSBC to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 440 ($5.75) in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 464.91 ($6.07).

Get HSBC alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 402.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 423.79. The firm has a market cap of £77.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.58.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 0.45%.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 42,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 396 ($5.17) per share, with a total value of £167,769.36 ($219,191.74).

HSBC Company Profile (LON:HSBA)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.