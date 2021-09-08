Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.480-$0.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.940-$2.000 EPS.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.28.
Shares of NYSE:HPP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.60. 34,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.60. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $30.35.
In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.
About Hudson Pacific Properties
Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.
