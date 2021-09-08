Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.480-$0.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.940-$2.000 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.28.

Shares of NYSE:HPP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.60. 34,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.60. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $215.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

