Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.940-$2.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.480-$0.500 EPS.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.28.
Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $27.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $30.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.
In related news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile
Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.
