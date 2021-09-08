Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.940-$2.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.480-$0.500 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.28.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $27.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $30.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.