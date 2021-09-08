Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €42.90 ($50.47).

BOSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.50 ($51.18) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.70 ($47.88) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of BOSS traded up €1.32 ($1.55) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €50.62 ($59.55). The stock had a trading volume of 364,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 52-week high of €53.46 ($62.89). The business’s fifty day moving average is €49.32 and its 200 day moving average is €42.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,332.11.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

