Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €42.90 ($50.47).

BOSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.50 ($51.18) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.70 ($47.88) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of BOSS traded up €1.32 ($1.55) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €50.62 ($59.55). The stock had a trading volume of 364,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 52-week high of €53.46 ($62.89). The business’s fifty day moving average is €49.32 and its 200 day moving average is €42.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,332.11.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

