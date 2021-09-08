Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.91 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to announce $20.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Humana’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.79 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $21.20 billion. Humana posted sales of $20.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year sales of $83.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.75 billion to $84.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $92.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $90.23 billion to $94.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%.

HUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUM traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $416.82. 26,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,789. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $432.75 and its 200 day moving average is $428.09. Humana has a 52 week low of $370.22 and a 52 week high of $475.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.93%.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

