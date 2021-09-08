Humaniq Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $43,829.00 (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $43,829.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humaniq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Humaniq has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00060338 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002871 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.03 or 0.00148486 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $337.11 or 0.00725107 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00043234 BTC.

About Humaniq

HMQ is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Buying and Selling Humaniq

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

