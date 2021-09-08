Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) Trading Down 9%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT) dropped 9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.06 and last traded at $9.14. Approximately 149,993 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,408,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

HUT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.90.

Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $27.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

