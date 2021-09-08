I/O Coin (IOC) Trading 9.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and $1,845.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $204.52 or 0.00440522 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003734 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002772 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008321 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.82 or 0.00921501 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000113 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,094,121 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

