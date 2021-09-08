IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 54.78% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IBEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.
Shares of NASDAQ IBEX opened at $18.09 on Monday. IBEX has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.64 million and a P/E ratio of -47.61.
About IBEX
IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.
