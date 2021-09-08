ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Stake Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 41.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,630 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.38% of ICF International worth $6,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICF International during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 17.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 34.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICF International during the first quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

ICF International stock opened at $90.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.60. ICF International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.02 and a 1 year high of $102.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.69.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. ICF International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $392.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.36 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ICF International, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. ICF International’s payout ratio is 13.43%.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

