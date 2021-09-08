ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Sets New 52-Week High at $269.27

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $269.27 and last traded at $259.25, with a volume of 5836 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $205.98.

ICUI has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.35 and a beta of 0.60.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. ICU Medical had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 8,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ICU Medical during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in ICU Medical by 91.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI)

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

