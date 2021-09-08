Idena (IDNA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $170,167.00

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Idena coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Idena has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Idena has a market cap of $6.53 million and approximately $170,167.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00059923 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00063944 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.18 or 0.00133897 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 44% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00193270 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00079889 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000717 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Idena

IDNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 73,786,367 coins and its circulating supply is 50,242,248 coins. Idena’s official website is idena.io . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

