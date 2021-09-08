IDEX Market Cap Tops $360.39 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $360.39 million and $1.14 billion worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001307 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, IDEX has traded up 866.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00059395 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.63 or 0.00168474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00014903 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00043887 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.75 or 0.00721558 BTC.

IDEX Coin Profile

IDEX is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 590,919,396 coins. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IDEX is idex.market . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

