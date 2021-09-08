Idle (IDLE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $410,498.00

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Idle has a market cap of $17.29 million and approximately $410,498.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Idle has traded down 35.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Idle coin can now be purchased for $6.86 or 0.00014763 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00059923 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.18 or 0.00133897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00193270 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,351.80 or 0.07218245 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,375.44 or 0.99871414 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $342.66 or 0.00737923 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,521,996 coins. The official website for Idle is idle.finance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Buying and Selling Idle

