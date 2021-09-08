Immuneering Corp’s (NASDAQ:IMRX) Quiet Period Set To Expire on September 8th

Immuneering’s (NASDAQ:IMRX) quiet period will end on Wednesday, September 8th. Immuneering had issued 7,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 30th. The total size of the offering was $112,500,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During Immuneering’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IMRX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Get Immuneering alerts:

Shares of IMRX stock opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. Immuneering has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $33.99.

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.