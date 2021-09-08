Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Given a C$27.00 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

National Bankshares set a C$27.00 price target on Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to a hold rating and set a C$24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$26.75 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$25.43.

Shares of TSE:INE opened at C$21.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$18.37 and a 12 month high of C$32.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.39. The firm has a market cap of C$4.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.85.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

